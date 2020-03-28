OPINION: Church is more than the buildings; worship where you are

By Larry Litton

A few years ago, I moved a small building to our place in Cleveland we call “the farm.” The old building with wooden walls and floors required some refurbishing. I added a steeple and then placed an old wooden church pew and a pulpit stand in the interior next to a communion table and an antique working pump organ.

Suddenly, the quaint little building became known as “the family chapel.” It sits next to a fully stocked pond and has its own flag pole and lots of roses to brighten the exterior, and it has a small covered outdoor patio area nearby. I love the family chapel, and in my view it’s picturesque and serves as a memorial to faith and trust in God. I am so undeserving, yet so blessed!

It doesn’t have to be a family chapel or a building of any size or type to serve as the place where we worship. It may be a spot in your home like a recliner or a comfortable place on the sofa. It may be on your knees or lying in your bed. I learned that fact many years ago as I dealt with a serious health issue. I believed and trusted in God’s word that through faith all things are possible. I learned to pray without ceasing. As I was in my hospital bed or at home recovering, every second of every minute in my mind I was praying for God’s healing.

With all the disruptions in our lives over the past few weeks, reality has significantly changed for most of us. As an older parent to four grown children and two teenaged sons with disabilities, I have heard loud and clear the safeguards to follow to stay healthy during this trying time.

Dining-out consists of fast food or carry-out, and just a trip to the grocery store puts you at risk while trying to get essential items that you realize are all sold out. Now there’s talk about a special time on a specific day for us old folks to shop to minimize the risk and perhaps arrive before the shelves are emptied.

Church congregations have had to find other ways to worship together while practicing “social distancing.” Some churches have praise and worship and sermons available online, some congregations use outdoor settings similar to drive-in movie theaters, and some people prayerfully participate through television and radio broadcasts, as well as by many other means.

Church buildings and facilities will reopen and we will again be able to physically worship together in congregational settings. However, as believers and followers of Christ, we must remember that church is not the only place we worship. Let us continue to be faithful in our worship while we pray for and help others, and remember that this pandemic, too, shall pass.

A photo from inside the chapel

An organ is included in Larry Litton’s family chapel in Cleveland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

