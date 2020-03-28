Rules changed to allow drive-in church services during pandemic

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight signed a new executive order on Saturday, March 28th, that will allow for drive – in religious services in the county during the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are still rules in place to keep people from possibly spreading Coronavirus.

Religious and worship services may only be provided by:

Video and teleconference with distribution to an audience via the Internet – On-site staff must be limited to 10 people or less when conducting video or teleconference services, and all individuals must follow the social distancing guidelines, such as standing or sitting six feet apart.

Drive-up worship or religious services – Congregants may gather in a parking lot or field within hearing of a worship or religious service; however, they must remain in their motor vehicles. On-site staff who aid in conducting the service must be limited to 10 people or less, and all individuals must follow social distancing guidelines, such as standing or sitting six feet apart. The use of loudspeakers, AM and FM transmitters, or Internet streaming to congregants is encouraged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

