Liberty County teen shot by father cleaning his gun, authorities say

A 911 call was made to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. Sunday night regarding a teen who was shot by his father in the 100 block of CR 3560 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision south of Plum Grove.

Preliminary information, which may change during the investigation, suggests that the teen, believed to be 15, was shot in his side while his father was cleaning his firearm.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the teen is being flown to a Houston area trauma center. DeFoor said the teen is talking to authorities at the scene, but the extent of his injuries are unknown until he can be medically evaluated.

DeFoor could provide no information about the type of weapon and if charges will be filed against the father.

An update will be posted as new information becomes available.

