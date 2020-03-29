Robert Edwin “Pete” Taylor, 81, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. Pete was born on October 28, 1938 in Weston, West Virginia. He was the eldest son of Ernest Taylor and Garnet Schiffbauer Taylor.

He graduated from Weston High School in May 1956. He joined the United States Air Force on February 12, 1957 and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Keflavik Air Base in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was honorably discharged on January 19, 1961 with the rank of Airman 2nd class.

In August 1963, he left West Virginia and drove to Houston, Texas where he began a lifelong career in the oilfield industry working for The Western Company of North America. The love of his life Janis “Susie” Means, followed him to Texas. They married on September 28, 1963 at Westbury Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. He and Susie moved to Liberty, Texas in 1969. They were married for 56 and a half years and had four children together.

Pete began his 45-year career with The Western Company, which later became BJ Services, retiring in 2008. He was passionate and dedicated to his job. Pete was kindhearted, hardworking, and always willing to help others. One way he liked to help was as a volunteer firefighter. He was a Life Member of the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department. He held many positions and ranks during his career as a firefighter including Captain and Assistant Chief.

He was a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church, and enjoyed driving the church bus. He loved to watch football. His favorite team was the Liberty Panthers. He was a doting Pop, always encouraging his grandchildren and great-grandchild to do their very best at whatever they tried.

Pete is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Susie; children Cindy Brown of Liberty, Jennifer Barkis and husband Art of Dripping Springs, Scott Taylor and wife Scharla of Katy, and Chad Taylor and wife Gale of Dayton; grandchildren Kaleb Brown of Baytown, Taylor Brown of Liberty, Emma, Dru and Lucy Barkis of Dripping Springs, Taylor Dickson of Dripping Springs, Garrett Taylor of San Antonio, Luke Taylor of Katy, Brookelyn, Bayleigh, Brody and Blaire Taylor of Dayton; great-granddaughter Rhyan Byrd of Liberty.

He is also survived by his sister Shirlee Taylor Alfred of Bridgeport, WV, brother and sister-in-love Jack and Mary Taylor of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, sister-in-love Delores Simmons Taylor of Meadville, PA, sister-in-love Helen Means Williams of Liberty, as well as many nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance is pending.

