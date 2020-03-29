David Charles Moye, 75, of Sour Lake, Texas passed away on March 21, 2020, at the Spindletop Nursing Facility in Beaumont, TX. He was born on June 27, 1944, in Liberty, TX to Archie Charles and Evie Wells Moye. David lived the majority of his life in Sour Lake, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evie Moye, and his only brother, Galen Moye.



Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 42 years, Shirley Moye; a sister-in-law Grace Moye of Houston and a sister-in-law Carole Davis of Orange, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.

David was a retired laborer from Industrial Apparatus. He was a prolific song-writer who penned hundreds of gospel songs to which he would compose the music. He loved playing the guitar in his church, Praise Chapel, where he was a faithful member for over 49 years. In fact, he was the longest living member. David loved to tell a good joke and when the person laughed he would tell it again to make them laugh even more.

David was a faithful servant who trusted God even in what appeared to be hopeless circumstances. A partial lyric to one of his favorite songs and his wish for all of those that knew him was “I want us to be together in heaven.”

We wish to thank the Professional Healthcare Hospice team for their commitment to excellence of care.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Praise Chapel, P.O. Box 30, Sour Lake, TX 77659.



Graveside service will be held on Friday March 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Guedry cemetery in Batson, with Reverend Cody Morgan officiating.

