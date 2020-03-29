STERLING FUNERAL HOME: Aron Cleburn Carley, 89, went to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Paris, Texas. He was born on January 25, 1931 in Chicota, Texas to the late John Henry, and Oregon Smith Carley. Aron lived and was married to Naomi Ruth Carley, for 51 years, until her passing in 2006, in Cove Texas. He remarried on August 23, 2009, to the second love of his life, Billie McCaskey, from Destin, Florida. Billie has been a Godsend for him, and the Carley family. Aron and Billie lived in Paris Texas. from 2009, until the present.

Aron was preceded in death by his grandson Aron Cleburn Carley II; his granddaughter Megan Carley; his brothers, John, J.O., and Harold Wayne Carley; and his sisters, Georgia Ellen Cheatwood, and Bernice Huls. He is survived by his loving wife Billie; his sons, Milton Wayne and wife Patricia Sue, Henry Oscar and wife Vicky Cheryl; his daughter Kelly Suzette; and son-in-law Marcus Hamilton; his stepchildren Sherry Trotter and husband Nick, and Daniel McCaskey; his sisters, Oveta Hitchcock, Martha Joe Williams, Mary Hitchcock, and Johnny Lynn Landis; his cousins, Bobby Carley, Dora Carley, Tommy Edge, LaVaughn Parsons, and Latresa Proust; his grandchildren, Casey Jo Spencer and husband Steven, Lacey Ann York and husband Nick, Oscar Wayne Carley and wife Jessica Leann, Preston Chase Carley and wife Jessica, Lynn Carley, Adam Grant Carley, Marcus and wife Krystal, Cody, and Noah Hamilton; his step grandchildren, Nicklaus J.A.Trotter, Angela Marie Dawn Campbell and husband Jason; his great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Carli Spencer, Kayla Martinez, Candess Whitaker, Sterling Pasley, Landon York, Adeleah Dailey, Dade Anthony, Shelby Layne, Dahlia Rayne, Hendrix Chase, Abbygail Michelle, Jaycie Grace, Tristan Shay, and Elijah Grant Carley, Kamryn, Karsrsyn, Aron, Kai, Layne, Jace, and Cody Hamilton; his step great-grandchild, Shauna Campbell; his great-great-grandchildren, Timmy Maynard, and Ava Martinez; and numerous nieces, and nephews, and friends.

Aron survived osteomyelitis and the depression era as a child. He left his home and family at 13 years old. Aron loved to hunt and fish with his best friend and brother-in-law, Leonard Mroz from Houston. He drove a truck for 25 plus years, and with only limited education, he took a leap of faith late in life, and became a very successful businessman, owning ABC Nitrogen, and acquired lease properties for his mainstay and retirement. Aron, or A.C. as some call him, never met a stranger, he accepted Christ late in life, and we will see him again.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Oscar Carley, Preston Carley, Adam Carley, Marcus Hamilton, Cody Hamilton and Nick York.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to immediate family. In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20, 2020, at 11:59pm, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.”

A visitation will be held beginning at 9am until 11am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. Sterling Funeral Home is unable to accommodate more than 10 people, so please understand that you may be asked to wait in your vehicle until there is a vacancy to enter. We appreciate your understanding at this time. A memorial service celebrating Aron’s life will be held at a later date.

The family asks that you donate to your church, or charity, of choice instead of flowers.

