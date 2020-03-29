PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Marie Jones Johnston, 85, of Liberty peacefully passed away on March 28, 2020 at home in Liberty. Marie was born August 19, 1934 in Dayton, Texas to Weldon Jones and Gladys Alexander Jones. Marie was a longtime resident of Dayton where she attended Dayton schools graduating in 1952. She was a loyal member of Heights Baptist Church of Liberty and a board member of Spirit of Sharing. Marie loved spending time with her family and traveling. Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Gladys Jones; her husband, Malcolm Johnston, Sr.; son, Malcolm Johnston, Jr.; and sister, Betty Jean Aldrich. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Becky Hohn and husband David; sons, Bobby Johnston and Darren Johnston; sisters, Ruth Ellis and husband James; grandchildren, Ashley Blake, Laci Patty, Misty Aubey, Larissa Hodges, and Rachel Johnston; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Johnston will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. Honorary Marie as pallbearers will be Bobby Johnston, Darren Johnston, David Hohn, Sean Patty, Derik Hodges, Ian Blake and Clayton Colvin. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

