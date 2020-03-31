NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Winbourne Carey Hanly, PhD, 83, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday morning, March 25 after a long illness.

Carey was born August 6, 1936 to Edward William Hanly, Jr. and Mildred “Boots” Porter in Wharton, Texas. Carey, along with her brother and sister were raised in Eagle Lake, Texas.

After Carey graduated from Eagle Lake High School, where she excelled as a 5’ 4’’ forward on the basketball team, Carey earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Rice University in Houston.

After earning her doctorate, Carey blazed a trail as a young woman in the 1960’s entering the male-dominated field of science. Carey soon worked with the Airforce on the country’s space program. Carey ultimately landed at the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine in Chicago where she taught Immunology.

Carey spent decades in the Windy City cheering on the Bears, Bulls and Cubs. She was an avid sports fan who could talk “smack” with the best of them. She loved the city, the university and her friends.

Carey eventually returned to Texas after one too many Chicago winters. She spent her last years living with her niece and her family, meeting new friends and finding opportunities to be a matriarch for young women and children in crisis.

Carey was preceded in death by her mother and father, and by her older brother, Edward William Hanly, III (Salt Lake City, UT). Carey is survived by her younger sister Mary Kathryn “Boogie” Harris (Cleveland, TX), sister-in-law Ursula Hanly (Salt Lake City, UT), nieces Michele Calufetti and husband Rob (Salt Lake City, UT) and Shannon Nelson and husband Shawn (Cleveland, TX) and nephew Rand Harris and wife Jennifer (Austin, TX).

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the East Texas Dream Center or to Rice University.

https://www.easttexasdreamcenter.org/

https://giving.rice.edu/

