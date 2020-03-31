NEAL FUNERAL HOME: On Friday March 27, 2020, Martha Pearl Harvey left the world she’s graced for the past 85 years. Born in the middle of The Great Depression on October 10, 1934, Martha maintained a fastidious work ethic throughout the life that she shared with James Niel Harvey. Martha was a doer and together the high school sweet hearts provided a comforting home for their three beautiful daughters…Jackye, Sandy and Leta. Martha joins again with Jim and Sandy to prepare a home for us all to gather and reminisce sometime later.

Sandy Jones departed all too soon and long ago, leaving a hole in all our lives when she finally succumbed to systemic lupus (SLE). Sandy left her very young children, Robby and Danielle, in the good care of her husband Bob.

Jackye raised two fine young men, Danny and Evan. Jackye served as Martha’s primary caregiver, giving her several extra years in the comforts of her own home.

Leta and her husband Steve grew the family tree with the addition of two beautiful boys of their own, Josh and Jake. Leta ensured that Martha’s final year here on earth was filled with love and remembrances of a life well lived.

In celebration of Martha’s well lived life, please offer a donation to the Lupus Foundation in lieu of sending flowers.

http://support.lupus.org/goto/MarthaHarvey

