City of Cleveland employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee for the City of Cleveland has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from City Manager Kelly McDonald.

The employee has been isolated at home and is currently experiencing only mild symptoms.

“Please know that the City continues work behind the scenes for the community while being mindful of the safety of our employees. All City departments will continue to operate and provide services throughout the crisis,” McDonald said.

The City employee is one of the four people in Liberty County who have so far tested positive for COVID-19, according to County Judge Jay Knight.

So far, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 for Liberty County still stands at four.

