Cleveland attorney Lanier appointed to H-GAC Transportation Advisory Committee

Melissa Lanier, the 2018 president and chair of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed to Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC).

Lanier is a dedicated leader of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. As a driving force, her involvement in initiating our Chamber’s Transportation Committee along with coordinating city, county and Texas Department of Transportation to work together was recognized by both Judge Knight and H-GAC.

In her new position, Lanier will represent smaller cities of the Transportation Advisory Committee.

“Thanks for all you’ve done for our Chamber and our community,” according to a statement from the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

