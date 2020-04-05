Larry L Purswell

NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Service Information: Drive in park, stay in your car, (Listen to the service on your car radio) service at Rural Shade Baptist Church Parking Lot. Thursday April 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. Private burial will follow

Second Son of: Otis O’Brien/ Maureen Havard

Graduate of Tarkington High School Class of 1956 where he was involved in FFA.

Married: Barbara Albright 3/30/58. After her death in 1982 he married: Ellie Lins 1/84

Children: Adrian Purswell (Cindy), Paul Purswell (Laura), Bruce Purswell (Anissa), Jeanie Wilson (Terrill), Beth (Jim) Matzke, Bill (Linda) Lins, Dennis (Lois) Bebee, Carolyn (Kenneth) Tyler, Stephanie (Travis) Vance.

Brothers: Jerry and John Purswell. Sisters: Margie Groce, Judy Gillen, Kay Walton. Numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Blaine Purswell, Eric Purswell, Cassie Wilson, Lacie Wilson, Fanci Turner, Skyler Purswell, Lyndee Franklin, Ashlee Garrison, Kaitlynn Gettman, Cristen Jasek, Michael Lins, Shari Lins, Douglas and Lee Bebee, Thomas and Philip Tyler, Jonathan Vance. Numerous great grandchildren who loved eating ice cream with Big PaPa.

Larry’s good and faithful friends were Frank Manigold, Earl Tullis, Mike Cobb and Dudley Moore.

He worked for 43 years in the “industry” with Tenneco and Enron. He was involved in various roles of the PTEC program at College of the Mainland for 10 years. Larry loved to share his vast wisdom and experiences with others. He graduated with his Associates Degree at age 72 and was featured on many Houston news reports for this accomplishment.

Larry was very talented in woodworking and carpentry creating many masterpieces which he shared with family and friends. His knowledge of all types of trees was amazing. Making mayhaw jelly with family was always a fun experience. Larry enjoyed giving away pocketknives to people because everyone needs a pocketknife. He enjoyed watching “This Old House”, “The Andy Griffith show” and “Jeopardy”.

Larry was raised in Tarkington Prairie where he and his family attended Rural Shade Baptist Church. Wanting to be certain of his personal relationship with Jesus, he committed his life to Christ as an adult and was baptized. He is now enjoying being in the presence of his Lord and Savior. Many people benefited from his generous spirit and his willingness to help. His life was well lived and he was well loved.

