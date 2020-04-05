Virginia Delores Denton, 56, of Rye, Texas passed away April 2, 2020, at her residence in Rye, TX. She was born March 13, 1964, in Conroe, TX to Paul Thompson Sr. and Peggy Walker and had lived in Rye 18 years and was a homemaker. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father, daughter, Cheryl Hagen and brother, Paul Thompson Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are; daughters, Adrean Messer, Rebecca Bennett, Cynthia Adams. Brother, William Thompson, sisters, Teresa Herrington, Florence Thompson and a host of loving family and friends.

Grandchildren are; Joseph Messer, Ava Messer, Aiyana Corley, Blade Miller, Angel Miller, Alexander Bennett, and Elijah Bennett.

A memorial service is schedule at a later date at Solid Rock Full Gospel Church in Rye.

