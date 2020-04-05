Marie Eveline “tit tit” Verret St. Pierre, 74, of Dulac, LA, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Azle Manor in Azle, Texas. Marie was born on April 30, 1945, in Houma, Louisiana to the late John Verret and Eva Dion. She lived in Batson, Texas, 20 years and was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church of Batson. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Roy St. Pierre Sr., sister Rosemary V. Scott, brother Edward Verret. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Roy St. Pierre Jr. (Shawna) of Azle, TX; Daughters, Cathy (Patrick) Trosclair of Houma, LA; Melinda Verdin of Houma, LA; Mabeline St. Pierre of Livingston, TX. Brother, Calvin (Ella) Verret of Houma, LA and sister, Dorothy Mae Verdin of Houma, LA. Grandchildren: Brent, Brian Bergeron, Joshua Verdin, Charles “Chuckie”, Christopher Haubois, Dyllan, Brianna St. Pierre; Livia Newton. She considered Aileen Haubois “one of her own” also. Great-grandchildren; 8. A graveside will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Guedry Cemetery in Batson with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A family gathering will also be on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. at Faith & Family.

