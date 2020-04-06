NEAL FUNERAL HOME: A graveside service, (stay in your car and listen over your car radio, or get our and stay 6 ft apart) for Angie will be held at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at 11 am.

Angela Charlene Juergen, 47, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Angie was born on Sunday, February 18, 1973 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Juergen, grandparents, Earl and Billie Louise Juergen, grandfather, Ray Tyler, aunt, Peggy Juergen, uncle, Steven Tyler, and cousin, Matthew Kennedy. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Stanley Chaudoin; mother Sherry Turnage; grandmother, Maydell Tyler; brother, Billy Ray Juergen and wife, Karina; nephew, Jonathan Mitchell; nieces, Kayla and Summer Juergen; great nephews, Hayden Mitchell and Cohen Juergen; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. She loved playing with her great nephews, reading her Bible and listening to Christian Music. Angie was a wonderful lady and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Graveside services for Angie will be held at, Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Tuesday April 7, 2020 at 11:00 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

