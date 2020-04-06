NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Frances J. Harrison was born October 25, 1941 in Houston, Texas and went to her Heavenly Home on March 31, 2020 at the age of 78. Frances loved her family with all her heart, and loved God and her church family also. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Overturff and M.C. McFarland; son, Richard Dwayne Harrison; one sister. Frances is survived by the love of her life, and husband of 62 years, Elbert Harrison of Conroe, Texas; sons, Carlton Craig Harrison and Robert Allen Harrison; sister, Joyce Malone and husband Charles; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Rosewood Memorial Park in Humble, Texas at 1pm with Bro. Ronald Culberth officiating.

