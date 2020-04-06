NEAL FUNERAL HOME: William Douglas Dark, 80, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, August 16, 1939 in Neptune, New Jersey to Leslie Douglas Dark and Beatrice Jasper Dark, both of whom have preceded him in death. William was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Dark. Left to cherish his memory is his sons, Joseph Dark wife Patricia, William Dark, Stephen Dark; Grandchildren, Eric Dark, Joseph Dark; Ozzy and Vodka his two loved French Bulldogs; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. He was a proud veteran of both the United States Navy and The United States Army. A memorial service will follow at a later date.

