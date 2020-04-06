NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Geneva Carter, 87, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on Thursday, December 8, 1932 to Charlie and Fannie Mae Mathews, both of whom have preceded her in death. Geneva was also preceded in death by her, sons, Cecil Freund, Jr., Michael Freund and David Freund; grandchildren, Glenn Freund and Damon Freund. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Floyd Carter; daughter, Linda Wajdak; brother, Bobby Mathews; sister, Irene Mathews; grandsons, Larry Freund, Eric Freund, Michael Freund, Jr. and Thomas Ferdig; great-grandchildren, Madeline Ferdig and Luke Freund; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Geneva loved to do arts and crafts. She would make whirly birds that spin in the wind, little dolls that stood in the corner crying, she got such joy from her great-grandson Luke. Geneva loved to read her bible and took great comfort in the words she read.

Visitation for Geneva will be held at Neal Funeral Home on April 8, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Montaque Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Montaque Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Pastor Burton, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

