FAITH AND FAMILY FUNERAL HOME: “Bubba” Herbert Franklin Trahan, 87, of Sour Lake, Tx, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Trahan was born on October 14, 1932, in Olive TX to the late Grady T. Trahan and Mary A. Langston. Mr. Trahan was a retired hydraulic engineer for Harold Lee Engineers. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He lived his life without shame, a man of true character. He was a faithful servant who enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He loved a good western movie or book and took pride in his vegetable garden. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Trahan is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 64 years, Bettie June Trahan; his parents; son, Ronnie Cary Trahan; brothers, William Virgil “V.W.” Trahan, Charlie Ray Trahan; sisters, Ella Louise Rollings and Bettie Jo Cotton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Timmy F. Trahan and wife Dana A. of Sour Lake; daughter, Teresa Teri Trahan of Sour Lake; grandson, Gary Trahan of Sour Lake; sister- in- law, Bessie Trahan of Saratoga, family and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Guedry Cemetery in Batson TX. with Reverend Van Lowe officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

Honoring Mr. Trahan as pallbearers are Timmy Trahan, Donald Gary Trahan, Jody Audilet and Brad Yarborough. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Monteaux, Jerry Ray, Mike Ray, and Jimmy Trahan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

