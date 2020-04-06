FAITH AND FAMILY FUNERAL HOME: Joyce Hill Johnson, 81, of Daisetta, TX, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Johnson was born on September 16, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Scott Lawrence Hill and Clara Wilma (Lula) Fisher. In her early years, Mrs. Johnson worked at her mother’s restaurant as a cook and waitress. She also spent five years with J.B. Whites as a salesperson. But her true purpose and calling in her life was being a devoted wife to her husband and loving mother and grandmother to her family. She was a great cook and the best pie baker. She loved going to the beach, swimming, camping and visiting with family and friends. She was a long time member of Central Baptist Church in Daisetta. There, she served as a teacher, Sunday School Director, Vacation Bible School Director, and W. M.U. Officers Training Union -Teacher. She was a faithful servant who will be missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her devoted husband, John B Johnson; parents; son, John B Johnson; brothers, Phillip Hill, Scott Michael Hill, Allen Hill, Leon Hill and sister Cheryl Hill

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Scott Johnson of Hull; daughters Carolyn Collins of Marshall, Linda Murphy of Baytown, Shiela Johnson of Beach City; sister, Donna Bernbrock of Oregon; grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson and wife Jessica, Johnie Evans and husband Trent, Micheal Collins and wife Misty, Linda White and husband Kevin, Derrick Johnson and wife Ashly, Andrew Johnson and wife Ashley, Danille Johnson and husband Patrick, John Henry Johnson and wife Victoria, Ashley Williamson and husband Casey, Bonnie Bozeman and husband Jeremy, Mariah Murphy and fiancé Chris Arnett, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

A remembrance memorial service will be held at a later date.

