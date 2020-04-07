Body found in apartment complex parking lot in Liberty

Police in Liberty say the body of a white male, around 60 years of age, was found Tuesday in his car parked in the Park Place Apartments in Liberty. The death is currently being investigated as an overdose or natural causes, according to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department.

The body was found by a maintenance employee for the apartment complex and reported to authorities. Fairchild said the man had been living with family members in one of the apartments but had spent the last couple of nights in his vehicle after a falling out with his family.

“We don’t see anything in the vehicle or on the body that would cause us to think there is any foul play,” Fairchild said.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert conducted an inquest and has ordered an autopsy in Beaumont.

