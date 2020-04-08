Georgia Ann Fontenot, 72, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Liberty, Texas. She was born on February 25, 1948 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, to parents Adlea Auguillaird and Elieta St. Julian Auguillaird who preceded her in death along with her brother, Randall Auguillaird; her dogs, Boss, Taylor, Spook, and Jade; and her cat Casper.

Georgia worked in healthcare for over 15 years where she was able to share her loving, compassionate spirit with many people. She was a great cook and enjoyed gardening, she was especially fond of roses and African violets. Mrs. Fontenot was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years and was also a member of Saint Therese “The Little Flower” and St. Judes Children’s Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Emmanuel Fontenot, and her beloved dog, Odi’e. Mrs. Fontenot will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Raywood, Texas. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

