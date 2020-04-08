Emily Judene Oglesbee, 91, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born in Raywood, Texas to parents Jack Moss and Rebecca Hare Moss who preceded her in death along with 12 siblings. Emily was a great cook who loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed the holidays. She was a member of Hillside Church in Mont Belvieu for over 30 years where she was a part of the “Golden Glow” group.

She is survived by her children; Tommy Watts, Sr. and his wife Susan, Doris Watts Herrington and son in law, Robbie Herrington, and Peggy Watts Eastman; grandkids, Tommy Watts, Jr., Kimberly Watts Halliburton, Tyler Chase Watts, Chad Herrington and wife Shana, Marcus Herrington, Jason Herrington and wife Jaime, Rachel Herrington, Matthew Eastman, Molly Eastman Forester and husband Jesse, and Jordan Eastman; great-grandkids, Savannah Herrington, Gracie Joines, Journey Herrington, Pecos Herrington, Madeleine Wright, and Thomas Watts III; niece, Agnes Garrison and husband Allen; caregiver and friends, Vickie and Glenn Fuller along with numerous other relatives and friends. Emily will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a private Graveside Service Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Norris Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emily Judene Oglesbee, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

