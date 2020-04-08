Boy Scouts of America donates more than $14K of popcorn to local hospitals

To show its appreciation for the healthcare workers keeping our community safe during the COVID-19 crisis, Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council is donating more than $14,000 worth of popcorn to Southeast Texas hospitals.

The non-profit, which serves 10 counties in Southeast Texas and is based in Beaumont, usually sells the popcorn to raise money for Scouting, but has decided to donate this substantial amount to the men and women who are battling the pandemic firsthand.

“These are soldiers on the front lines, working every day, during this unprecedented crisis,” said Leslie Bentley, Executive Director of Three Rivers Council. “This is a small sign of our overwhelming gratitude – what we as Scouts call a ‘Good Turn’ to show our heartfelt thanks to let these healthcare heroes know how much we appreciate them.”

The Council made donations of more than $10,000 worth of popcorn to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, and Altus Hospital in Lumberton on Tuesday, April 7, and donations of more than $4,000 worth of popcorn to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont are also planned.

“Today the work of our caregivers is truly speaking louder than words,” said Mary Poole, Director of Public Relations for Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas. “We are receiving overwhelming support from our community through words of encouragement, random acts of kindness, donated supplies and so much more. Today, please allow me to take this opportunity to say thank you to Boys Scouts of America Three Rivers Council for their amazing donation of popcorn. Your thoughtful gesture inspires each of us to strive even harder to accomplish what we have been commissioned to do – build a healthier Southeast Texas, one patient at a time.”

“The doctors, nurses, CT techs and registration staff have been working tirelessly over the weeks to ensure our community is provided with the highest quality healthcare,” said Kevin Herrington, President at Altus Lumberton Hospital. “Our team is so dedicated to the care of our patients and even more so during this national crisis with COVID-19. We appreciate you recognizing their hard work and I know this treat of Boy Scout popcorn will brighten their day. Altus Lumberton Hospital has supported our local Boy Scouts over the years, and we appreciate your support during this challenging time.”

Since Scouting’s founding in 1910, the program has always encouraged selflessness and practicing good deeds toward one’s neighbor. Three Rivers Council continues this tradition.

About Three Rivers Council

Three Rivers Council is dedicated to maintaining the high standards of the Boy Scouts of America. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

Three Rivers Council provides a professional field staff, a service center, 1,200 trained volunteer leaders, leadership training for adults and youth, and a year-round camping facility. More than 3,700 youth in Southeast Texas participate in Scouting activities, meetings, camping, events, advancement, and career-interest programs.

The council’s website is offering activities for youth that they can participate in while self-quarantining at home on its Scouting from Home portal. Parents are welcome to use these free, fun and educational activities to help keep their kids engaged during the lockdown. Visit http://3riversbsa.org/scouting-at-home/ for more information.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur accepts boxes of popcorn that were donated by the Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council.

Baptist Hospital in Beaumont takes delivery of bags of popcorn donated by the Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council.

