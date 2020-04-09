Kenneth Wayne Stanley, 72, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was born on October 2, 1947, in Port Arthur, TX to the late Douglas Stanley and Veda Morgan. A long time resident of Liberty, Texas, his life was devoted to caring for his loved ones. He was a member of Heights Avenue Baptist Church of Liberty, Tx, serving faithfully. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports, fishing, and a game of golf when he could. He had a soft heart towards the things of God, and he was eager to share his love of Jesus with those around him and had a very quick wit that kept those around him laughing. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Douglas Stanley and Veda Morgan Stanley; brothers, Douglas Stanley, Thomas Stanley, and sisters, Sara Twilligar, Bobbie Franklin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years Kimmi Stanley, daughter Estee Cokenour and husband Jeffery Cokenour of Tarkington, Texas, daughter Amanda Williams and husband Anthony Williams of Liberty, Texas, son Kenneth Stanley, Jr and wife Ann Bolan of Liberty, Texas, Grandchildren, Tayler Cotten, Logan Gusman and wife Whitney, Alexis Kent, Carson Williams, Blain Thornton, Callie Williams and Zoe Lloyd, Sister Connie Blackmon and husband Steve, along with a large host of family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty with Reverend Tim Gruver officiating.

