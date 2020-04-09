Samma Corrine Murphy 80, of Saratoga, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.

A native of Sour Lake, she had lived in Saratoga most of her life. Samma was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, sister in law and friend.

Samma truly loved being “Maw Maw.” Samma was a member of West End Baptist Church where she volunteered for any need whether working in the kitchen, playing piano, and enjoyed vacation bible school.

Samma always looked forward to being Ms. Claus one of her famous role as everyone in

Saratoga knew her for.

Samma was truly loved by everyone and will be missed very much. I believe Samma would say today ” I’M Home ” accept the Lord Jesus Christ as your savior if you haven’t because she would want to see you again. I love ya.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Judy Lynn Johnson, parents, Sam Young Jr. and Corine Flowers, and granddaughter, Lou Ann Coward.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wayne Murphy of Saratoga; sons Richard Murphy and wife Shana of Denton, TX Craig Murphy and wife Mandy of Batson. Daughters, Carel Coward and husband Robert of Houston, Stephanie Byrd and

husband Eddie of Springtown TX.

Brother, Doyle Young and wife Peggy of New Iberia LA; sister, Betty Baughn of Mathis TX. Grandchildren; 9 and great grandchild; 2 and also numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving friends.

Graveside service will be on Thursday April, 9, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Felps cemetery in Thicket. Serving as pallbearers are, Isaac Murphy, Jonah Murphy, Brady Murphy, Robert Murphy, Charlie Murphy, Larry Murphy.

