NEAL FUNERAL HOME: Billy Ronnie Ballard was born in Cleveland, Texas on November 23, 1948 and passed away in Cleveland, Texas on April 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Billy served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he became a loader operator for TXI, where he worked for 35 years. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Billy J. and Allene Rushing Ballard. He is survived by his beloved sister, Patsy Bunyard and husband Frank of Cleveland, Texas; nephews, Charles Bunyard and Cory Bunyard; niece, Amanda Bunyard.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

