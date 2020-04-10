ALLISON FUNERAL HOME: Judy Reeves Blackmon, 76, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Judy was born on May 25, 1943, in Hardin County, Texas to parents John Milton Reeves, Sr. and Joyce Juanita Reeves who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Joseph Joshua Blackmon and her brother, John Milton Reeves, Jr.

After graduating from Silsbee High School and Lamar University, Judy married Joe Blackmon, her high school sweetheart in 1965. They were married for 43 years and had two children together. Judy was a teacher for 36 years. She taught in Houston for several years before she and Joe moved to Liberty, Texas in 1974 where she taught for twenty years, and then in Silsbee until she retired in 2002. Judy enjoyed watching cooking shows, looking at Christmas lights, and especially loved her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy is survived by her children Mark Blackmon of Liberty, Kendra Blackmon (Rick) of San Antonio; grandchildren Zach Blackmon of Honolulu and Hannah Blackmon of Liberty. She is also survived by her sister Janet Harris (Robert) of New Braunfels, sister Joyce Hillin of Kountze, as well as many nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance is pending.

Judy will be laid to rest next to her husband Joe at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

