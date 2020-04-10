Charlie Mack Hodges

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas with a graveside service to follow starting at 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.



