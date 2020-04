The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 8, 2020:

Abt, Clayton John Anderson – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

Bracewell, Kenneth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lambert, Darnell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Nisbet, Isaiah – Possession of Marijuana

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Mischief

Wright, Kameron Juwan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

