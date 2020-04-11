Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Liberty County

Liberty County now has 19 cases of COVID-19 confirmed with the last three being reported on Saturday, April 11.

The new cases involve a South Liberty County male, 40-50s age range, a North Liberty County male, 30-40s age range, and a North Liberty County female, 50-60s age range. All of the persons are experiencing mild symptoms and are isolating at home. The sources of their infection are being investigated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Liberty County in identifying any close contacts of the persons while they were sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.

There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 and older, or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

