Cleveland family on the mend following COVID-19 diagnosis

A combination of prayer, effective medicines and the support of the Cleveland community is having a remarkable effect on the Howard family of Cleveland. Rev. Kevin Howard, senior pastor of The Sanctuary of Cleveland, Texas, says he and his wife, Luciana, and their 17-year-old son are showing no symptoms of COVID-19 a week after Rev. Howard publicly shared the news that he and his wife tested positive for the illness.

“On the second day of our medications, the symptoms left. Everyone is doing well,” said Howard, who is still under quarantine for a few more days with his family. Their son was not tested for COVID-19 but since he was showing symptoms when his parents’ cases were confirmed, doctors prescribed the same regimen of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin (Zpack) and steroids.

“If it was the medicine, then it 100 percent worked. I think the community also had something to do with it. The way people have responded and cared. People have been dropping gifts off on our doorstep to encourage us. I am convinced the people in Cleveland are some of the most loving and kind people,” Howard said.

A man of faith, Howard is giving the ultimate praise for his family’s good health to God.

“I am giving Him credit for what He has done. I thank Him for the medicine, too,” he said.

According to Howard, the Texas Department of State Health Services calls the family daily to check on their welfare and he has been happy to share the good news that his family is on the mend.

“We have enjoyed great family time and are in perfect health. We have nothing left to clean in our house and yard,” he said.

From his home, he is keeping up with Easter plans for his church. An 11 a.m. online church service is planned with Rev. Jeff Story, the district superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI) and Rev. Shane Hayes, the pastor of First Pentecostal Church of Daingerfield, Texas.

He thanked his church members and the community for the well wishes the family has received over the last week, adding that he is proud to be “part of such a resilient community.”

“I want to encourage people to have hope and be strong. This is going to go away and we will all be stronger because of it,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

