PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Jack Arthur Sweet, age 69 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born October 16, 1950 in Flint, Michigan to parents Woodrow and Elizabeth Fields Sweet who preceded him in death, along with his wife, Lynn Sweet; brother, William Sweet; and grandchildren, Austin Jordan and Bradley Langston. Jack was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed reading, going on long drives, cartoons, peanut butter, and working crossword puzzles. Jack will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his son, Nicholas Sweet; daughters, Angela Erlanson and husband Wayne, Heather Jordan and husband Michael, and Amelia Sweet; grandchildren, Chelsi Langston and husband Joshua, Allison Erlanson and husband Ronnie, Craig Erlanson, and Ashley Phillips and husband Alex; great-grandchildren, Jessica-Lynn Langston, Elaina Erlanson, Noah Rebeiz and Liam Jordan; numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Jack Arthur Sweet, visit the Tribute Store.

