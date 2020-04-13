PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Billy Carroll Knowles, age 77 of New Caney, Texas passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born February 11, 1943 in Houston, Texas to parents Robert and Emma Ashworth Knowles who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife, Nelda Knowles; many brothers and sisters; and grand-dog, Tank.

Billy was a 49-year resident of New Caney, Texas. He enjoyed Word Search puzzles, and was a hardworking man who was mechanically inclined and could fix anything. Billy retired from South Line Equipment after 40 years of service. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Aills; son, Travis Knowles; grandchildren, Tiffany Knowles and husband Kenneth Kirk, Paige Duncan, Jacob Knowles, and Tyler Knowles; great-grandchildren, Madison Duvall and Leon Duvall; numerous other relatives and friends, and grand-dog, Pebbles.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Billy Carroll Knowles, visit the Tribute Store.

