Boy Scouts make popcorn delivery to Liberty-Dayton hospital By Bluebonnet News - April 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ To show its appreciation for the healthcare workers keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 crisis, Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council delivered more than $14,000 worth of popcorn to Southeast Texas hospitals, including Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. The Council also made donations to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont and Altus Hospital in Lumberton. Pictured are Matt Thornton (right), CEO of Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center, and other hospital employees.