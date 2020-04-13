Lone Star College extends scholarship application deadline

The deadline for the fall 2020 Lone Star College Foundation Scholarship application has been extended. Students now have until Monday, May 4, to apply.

“We know our students are going through a lot right now,” said Nicole Robinson Gauthier, CFRE, LSC Foundation executive director. “This extra time will give them a chance to focus on getting through these difficult circumstances by having one less thing to worry about.”

LSC Foundation scholarships are a type of financial aid that does not need to be repaid. These scholarships are awarded on various criteria usually reflecting the values and purposes of the donor of the award.

“Applying for a scholarship is easy,” said Robinson Gauthier. “Students simply need to log in to their myLoneStar account and complete the scholarship application.”

Lone Star College Foundation also offers a variety of endowed and special scholarships made possible by the generous support of many individuals, families, estates, businesses, corporations, and/or foundations each year.

In 2018-2019, the Foundation provided $1.5 million in scholarships to 1,500 students plus $934,000 in program and emergency support to Lone Star College. These efforts are made possible by the generous support of many individuals, families, businesses and other groups.

“Many people think they won’t qualify, so they don’t even apply,” said Robinson Gauthier. “I encourage everyone to submit an application.”

Visit LoneStar.edu/Scholarships for more information on the many types of scholarships available. Students and parents are also encouraged to visit LoneStar.edu/Student-Resources for more financial aid, admissions and registration information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

