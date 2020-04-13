City of Dayton recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The City of Dayton joins local government agencies across the nation in recognizing their emergency dispatch telecommunicators this second full week of April (April 12-18) during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The City of Dayton is asking residents to join in giving thanks to the men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the community.

“National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public,” said Mayor Caroline Wadzeck. “We recognize them for their resiliency working nights, holidays and weekends to be there for strangers during their most difficult times. They are a lifeline in those critical moments; the calm, reassuring voice on the other end of the line, that is never seen, but needed to get through a crisis.”

The City of Dayton’s 10 dispatchers work shifts that go around the clock, seven days a week, responding to 9-1-1 and after hour-calls, dispatching police, fire, EMS, animal control and public works.

