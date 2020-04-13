STERLING FUNERAL HOME: Lacy Edwin Taylor, 57, resident of Baytown Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 23, 1963, in Baytown, Texas to Kenneth Taylor and Sarah Lusk Taylor. Lacy graduated from North Shore High School in 1981. Thereafter attending the University of Texas at Austin where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics. After college, Lacy returned to the Houston area and then back to Baytown in 1993, where he became the co-owner of K&K Compression located in Pasadena, Texas.

Lacy was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Baytown, Texas, where he was very strong in his faith in Christ. His favorite hobby was spending time with his family, which was what meant the most to him. Lacy was also a very compassionate person, who was described as having a good sense of humor and was the sweetest, kindest soul. He was an avid history buff, who also watched the news quite regularly and enjoyed reading or watching anything news related. Other hobbies he pursued were fishing and hunting.

Lacy was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents Kenneth and Sarah; his siblings Robert Taylor of Houston and Kerry Poole and husband Tommy of Friendswood; his nephews Jackson Taylor of Houston and Jacob Poole of League City; his niece Kaitlyn Buck and husband Andrew of Arkansas; his special caretakers Sergio and Esther; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no services at this time.

