STERLING FUNERAL HOME: Julian Rene Gonzalez, II, 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Liberty, Texas. He was born on October 11, 1964, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Julian Rene Gonzalez and Gloria De Los Santos. Julian lived in Dayton, Texas with his wife Salucita “Lucy” Uresti Gonzalez.

Julian worked in the field of security and as an operator for Dupont for several years. He pursued many interests, some of which included fishing and anything that involved being outdoors.

Julian was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father Julian Rene Gonzalez, I. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Lucy; his mother Gloria; his children Julian Gonzalez III, Josue Gonzalez, Angel J. Gonzalez, Frank Santana, Dulce Castillo, Jessica Fraga, Mia A. Gonzalez, Crystal A. Gonzalez, Nicole, Kelly, and Tiffany; his grandchildren Dezirae, Joshua, Celeste, Maite, Kayleen, Damian, Jairo, Eidan, Julian IV, Victoria, Junior, Susie, Ziarre, Miguel, Amber, Linda, Vanessa, Isaiah, Isis; his siblings Ninfa Lopez, Letty, Jacob Gonzalez, Jose Gonzalez, Luther De Los Santos; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 pm until 4 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Sterling Funeral Home is unable to accommodate more than 10 people, we advise to call ahead before coming to the visitation to see how many people are currently attending. Please understand that you may be asked to wait in your vehicle until there is a vacancy to enter. We appreciate your understanding at this time.

In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20, 2020 at 11:59p, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people “

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julian Rene Gonzalez, II

