Letter to the editor: Cleveland mayor pro tem thanks community for response in pandemic

Hello and greetings to my fellow citizens of Cleveland,

The full scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is dramatically affecting all of us from both a health and financial standpoint. Innumerable city businesses have been forced to temporarily cease operations, unexpectedly sending our folks home. Our citizens and businesses face monumental challenges, and I am very saddened to see these unfolding events. Please know all of us here at the city share your concern and grief.

Several weeks ago, City Manager Kelly McDonald began contingency planning when it became clear our city would not escape the ravages of COVID-19. As a result, Cleveland’s Emergency Services including Dispatch, Police, Fire, and EMS, remain staffed and ready to assist you. My thanks to PD Chief Broussard and Fire/Emergency Management Chief Anderson, and to their respective charges for their extraordinary efforts. Area hospitals are open and medical personnel are available to help you at a moment’s notice.

Water and Sewer Department employees continue their operational tasks, so please be mindful of their safety and health as they keep things moving. As the backbone of our city, they’re committed to maintaining our essential services. I want to extend my appreciation to each of them.

Your city council assists the city’s management team with oversight support. We look for ways to help you during this time such as maintaining water service regardless of payment status.

Reassuringly, our city’s financial condition is very strong thanks to City Manager McDonald and Assistant City Manager Bobby Pennington’s multiyear planning and foresight. We have more than sufficient liquidity to sustain operations. This fact alone is very comforting to me, and the magnitude of their accomplishment in this regard is tremendous.

Cleveland citizens continue to demonstrate patience, compassion, and tolerance for their neighbors and city in the face of this challenging situation. I have long believed the very best folks in Texas reside in Cleveland, and your willingness to support Liberty County Judge Knight’s Orders, as well as the various requests by the City, have not gone unnoticed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your courageous sacrifices.

I recognize many of our citizens are suffering greatly at this very moment; your empathy and helpfulness towards one another remains vitally important. Please continue to care for your neighbors in need; your charitable acts are essential to our entire community. I promise we will get through this together. Finally, thank you again to all my friends, the great folks here in Cleveland, for your messages of boundless support!

Prayers and Love,

Carolyn McWaters

Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Cleveland

More information is always available at the city Face Book page or website: clevelandtexas.com. The city’s main telephone number is 281-592-2667. Reach me at my email address: cmcwaters@clevelandtexas.com

