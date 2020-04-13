Liberty County reports 20th case of COVID-19

Liberty County is reporting the 20th case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in a South Liberty County resident. The person is a male in his 40-50s and the source of his infection is being investigated. The person is currently experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Liberty County in identifying any close contact of the patient while he was sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.

