FAITH AND FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES: Clarence Joseph Bowen, 89, of Sour Lake, Tx. passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.Mr. Bowen was born on February 24, 1931, in Akron, OH. to the late Wylie Bowen and Helen Valesak. He was a retired Hardin County Employee. A member of Our Lady of Sour Lake Catholic Church and a USMC veteran.

Mr. Bowen is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 15 years, Dortha Bowen.

Those left to cherish his memory are his stepdaughter, Melinda Spencer and husband Elmer of Sour Lake and brother, William Lee Bowen of Florida.

Private interment at Pine Ridge cemetery, Sour Lake, TX.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

