STERLING FUNERAL HOME: Juanita Maxine Kindel, 98, resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on September 23, 1921, in Ganado, Texas to the late Raleigh Merle Spencer, Sr. and Lucille Cumby Spencer. Juanita graduated from Dayton High School, afterward, she attended nursing school at the old Jefferson Davis Hospital and became a registered nurse.

After she completed nursing school, Juanita enlisted in the United States Army. She proudly served as a nurse with the Army Nurse Corp during WWII, stationed in England, and Nancy, France where she worked at the 127th General Hospital where she stayed until the end of the war. Once the war ended she came back to Chambers County and purchased an airplane because she loved to fly, and would fly all over the county.

Juanita was a member of the First United Methodist Church Anahuac. She was also a proud member of the American Legion Post #104 in Anahuac. Juanita pursued many interests, some of which included floral and vegetable gardening. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends. Juanita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Juanita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, James “Jigger” E. Kindel, Sr.; her grandchildren James M. Kindel and Heather R. Kindel; her siblings Ludelia Glover, R.M. Spencer, Jr., and Royce Spencer. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children James Kindle, II and wife Brenda of Houston and Judy Faye Kindel-Koves of Richmond, New Zealand; her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her siblings Ronald Spencer and wife Doris, Donald Spencer and wife Barbara and Joyce Jones and husband David; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, services will be private and limited to immediate family only. Juanita will be laid to rest next to her husband Jigger in Anahuac Cemetery.

In Pursuant to Executive Order No. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation issued by the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott, effective March 20, 2020, at 11:59p, Order No. 1 “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people”

