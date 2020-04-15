PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Billy Roland Day, 67 of Tarkington passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 10, 2020 at home.

Billy was born October 17, 1952 in Meridian, Texas to parents Elmo Leonard Day and Phyllis Royce Minor Day. Billy spent his younger years in Meridian and attended schools in Galena Park where he lived with his parents. He then moved to Tarkington to build his own family, becoming a permanent resident for the past 30 years or so. He has lived a colorful, full, and interesting life revolving around his children and grandchildren, teaching them his love of the western way of life.

Billy never met a stranger, was always picking on people, and willing to lend a hand with a big smile and kind heart. He grew up with a house full of siblings spending much of his youth involved in any form of horsemanship and rodeo. From the racetrack, to the bucking chutes and later the roping chutes Billy’s life was entrenched in the western way of life. He raised his kids in an arena and weekends soon became constantly hauling his son to rodeos.

Billy started out as a long-haul trucker and mechanic but chose to change his occupation from life on the road to a job that allowed him to be home at night when his kids decided they had their own dreams to follow. Little did he know that decision would create a new family unit with the entire Head family that grew with his over 30 years at Houston Anodizing. Johnny and Billy were quite the duo.

In his late 40’s he started working on the side in his friend Andy Anderson’s saddle shop in Tarkington, honing a craft that he enjoyed long after the shop closed. The two of them taught Cody and later he also taught his son-in-law, Donny the art of leather working. He loved fishing and at the end of his life loved keeping up with his brother EC and his family’s race horses. Billy jumped headfirst into being a full-blown livestock show grandparent when his grandchildren decided they would spend their time in a showring. He never left the western way of life, born 100 years too late.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Phyllis Day; his grandparents, Clyde and Clona Day, his sister, Danielle Prosise and brother, Buddy Tettenhorst. He is survived by his son, Cody Day and wife Tara; his daughter, Cheyenne Scarborough and husband Donny; sister, Katherine Parkinson; brothers, E.C. Day, Twister Day and Charlie Day; grandchildren, Amy Scarborough, Keilee Day, Layton Day and Justin Scarborough; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and the family forged with the entire Head family of Houston Anodiizing..

Honoring Billy as pallbearers are Johnny Miles, Kenny Hogue, Ricky Findley, Troy Wheeler, James Miles, and John Head. Honorary pallbearers are Layton Day, Justin Scarborough, Donny Scarborough, E.C. Day, Twister Day, Charlie Day, Terry Parkinson and Robert Stringer.

Services for Billy will be announced at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Day Family Cemetery in Kopperl, Texas

