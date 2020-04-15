PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME: Helen Sumrall Tipton passed away Easter morning, April 12, 2020. She was born in Thicket, TX (on what is now Eason Rd) to Rev Phillip and Amber Wallace Eason on July 16, 1932.

Helen was born with a big personality and a fighting spirit. She was everyone’s friend and made them feel as though they were family. She was a constant source of entertainment and head-scratching, “What on earth was she thinking!” Her Last Will and Testament was changed quite frequently, depending on who was or wasn’t in her good graces, but we all knew that if we were the one “out” that month, we would be back “in” soon.

She loved GOD, all things pink, the woods of the Big Thicket, her church and family, flowers and babies. She had a special love of any cat or dog. She was tough, determined, tenacious, rebellious, frustrating, and hilariously funny, full of tales and stories and weird old songs. She had a pet name for everyone, could make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, and loved to play the piano and sing with her sisters, daughters, grandkids, or just anyone who wanted to join in. She knew the words to every song in the old hymnals sitting on her piano, and her alto voice never grew old. Her piano and the church songs of her youth were a source of comfort during her last years. Her family and many, many friends will miss her dearly, but we are all so thankful that her physical suffering is over. She is now with The One she has lived for and worshipped her entire life.

We want to give a very special Thank You to Rev. Bobby Aid and his wife, Sharol for their tireless commitment and loving care of our Mother. She loved you dearly.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, and our daddy, Darrel Sumrall, her husband of 49 years, and her second husband of 12 years, Millard Tipton. Also preceding her were her parents, her brother, Jake Eason, her sister, Phyllis Eason, and her son-in-law, David Cale.

Surviving her are her children, Darlene Barnett and husband Mike, Gay Cale, Wayne Sumrall, Jr, and Mikki Walters and husband Galen, her brother, Melvin Eason and wife Mary Helen, and her sisters, Mary Hinson and Diana Johnson.

Her grandchildren include Amber Pitts and husband Jarvis, Molly Walters, Andy Barnett and wife Amity, Kyle Barnett, Jeana Sumrall, Preston Cale, and Charity Cale.

Her great grandchildren are Andrew Barnett, Jasmine Harrington, Miranda Harrington, Eliot Barnett, Aiden Barnett, Benjamin Barnett, Caroline Saintes, Brody Saintes, Lauren Pitts, Riley Pitts, Jack Ensey, Grey Ensey, Annie Jane Ensey, Emery Ensey, Chloe Sumrall, Farrah Sumrall, Jude Sumrall, Avery Sumrall, and Daisy Lankford Sumrall.

The family will hold a private graveside ceremony this week, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request you donations be sent to Gospel Temple c/o Rev Bobby Aid, 8991 FM 787W, Cleveland, TX 77327.

