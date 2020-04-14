Liberty County’s first responders featured in ‘Texas Strong’ campaign

Ask any peace officer, firefighter, paramedic or medical professional, and you might get the same response: they prefer working behind the scenes and avoid the limelight. This ordinarily humble group of public servants is being recognized in a new campaign initiated by Houston photographer Bryan Anderson.

Using the campaign slogan of “First Responders Texas Strong,” Anderson is traveling around Texas taking group photos of as many first responders as he can organize. He also plans to expand the campaign to include the “essential workers,” the folks who are keeping the country running while the rest stay home during the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 14, Anderson was at Trinity Armory in Cleveland where he had arranged to photograph roughly 40 first responders representing Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland and Tarkington fire departments, Cleveland ISD Police Department, constable’s offices, firefighters, Cleveland Emergency Hospital, Texas Emergency Hospital, HCA Healthcare 24-Hour ER, Liberty County EMS and other agencies.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Bobby Rader (Photo courtesy of Bryan Anderson)

Anderson, a self-employed photographer who normally photographs weddings and businesses, says a temporary lull due to the coronavirus has provided him with the time to pursue photos for this new campaign. He is offering his services free of charge to any agency and says he is willing to travel. His goal is to shoot photos of the first responders from all of Texas’ 254 counties.

“I could be sitting at home, not doing anything and dealing with anxiety, but I believe if I can do something to help other people, then it gives me a purpose,” he said.

Anderson said that the campaign has shown him the true character of first responders in general.

“These are some of the most humble people I’ve ever met. They are true public servants,” he said. “These first responders are some of the most un-entitled people I’ve ever met.”

Anderson plans to shoot his way through the pandemic, chronicling this moment in history for future generations through the masked faces of first responders.

“At the end of each photo shoot, I offer them all an opportunity to have individual photo shoots. These might be photos they show to their children and grandchildren one day,” he said.

For more on Bryan Anderson Photography, go online to http://bryanandersonphoto.com/

Here are more photos featuring Liberty County first responders:

Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Harkness

(Photo courtesy of Bryan Anderson)





Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Bobby Rader (Photo courtesy of Bryan Anderson)

(Photo courtesy of Bryan Anderson)

(Photo courtesy of Bryan Anderson)

Harris County Pct. 7 Constable’s Office (Photo courtesy of Bryan Anderson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

