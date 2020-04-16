Marcel Thompson, 49, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Liberty. He was born on March 12, 1971, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Gladys Thompson. Marcel attended and graduated from Warrensville Heights High School in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Marcel pursued many interests, some of which included strategy games, chess, video games and going to the movies. He was a very smart, kind and nurturing man who loved his family and his grandchildren. Marcel made sure that he instilled into his children the importance of working hard for the things they want in life. He was always kind to everyone he met. Marcel was an avid lover of all animals.

Marcel was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his mother; and his brother Venton Thompson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Maurice Thompson and wife Tera McDaniel, Edward Appling, and Schiesha Scott and husband Michael Scott, Jr.; his grandchildren Aydriana Thompson, Maurice Thompson, Jr., Adalyn Appling, Ava Scott, and Weston McDaniel; his brother Siah Thompson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no services at this time.

