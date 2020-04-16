Three arrested in connection to aggravated robbery at Liberty Chevron

In the waning moments of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 11:57 p.m., officers of the Liberty Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery in progress, which was occurring at Liberty Chevron located at 2770 US Hwy 90 in Liberty. An unknown white male was allegedly robbing the store after assaulting two clerks with a tire iron.

Liberty Police Officers Greg Rodriguez, Randall Walter, and Randy Johnson responded to the convenience store in an attempt to apprehend a suspect whom had already fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Patrol officers scoured the immediate area; however, since the suspect could not be located at that time, the officers began the process of collecting witness statements and forensic evidence that would be used to aid in furthering the investigation.

Jacob Davis Scarborough

Beatriz Alexis Ornelas

Lucas Jai McCaig

The victims of the robbery told Liberty police that the unknown assailant made initial contact by assaulting one of the clerks as they were both engaged in conversation outside the building. The suspect immediately began assaulting one clerk and, when the second clerk attempted to assist his co-worker, the would-be robber then produced a tire iron and started striking them. Immediately following the commission of the assaults, the suspect then entered the store and began removing cash from the registers. The suspect ran away from the scene after grabbing approximately $519, the balance of both registers.

Both of the robbery victims were transported by Liberty EMS to Liberty-Dayton ER where they were treated and later released with apparent minor injuries.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, by examining and utilizing the evidence from the scene, the Liberty Police Department Criminal Investigations Division had identified the first two of three suspects who were believed to have been involved in committing the robbery and began a search for the third. Liberty Detective Rolando Aguilar, lead investigator in the case, was assisted by Detective Mike Parrish and CID Lieutenant Elaine Taylor as the division began to develop further leads and gain more information concerning the identities of the suspects and the manner in which this crime had been committed.

By Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Detective Aguilar had developed probable cause to have a warrant issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Lucas Jai McCaig of Dayton. The warrant was issued by Liberty County Pct #1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert charging McCaig with Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony. By noon, Dayton Police Department Detective Terry Dale contacted Lt. Taylor to convey that two of the suspects had been located at 507 Ladd Street in the City of Dayton. It was learned that investigators with Harris County Pct #3 Constable’s Office were also present due to the fact that Harris County and Dayton Police were investigating a rash of burglaries that had been reported within the Crosby and Dayton areas.

Through the course of investigation, the Liberty Police Department was able to conclude that 26-year-old Jacob Davis Scarborough and 22-year-old Beatriz Alexis Ornelas, both of Dayton, were positively identified as accomplices in the aggravated robbery.

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, warrants were issued through the Office of the Justice of the Peace for Liberty County Pct #1 for the arrest of Scarborough and Ornelas on the Liberty PD charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Aggravated Robbery), first-degree felony.

At the time of this release, all three suspects are currently in custody and incarcerated at Liberty County Jail.

