Bobby Joe Carter was born in Petal, Mississippi on July 13, 1935 and went to his Heavenly Home on April 15, 2020 in Shepherd, Texas at the age of 84. Bobby Joe grew up on a farm, and at the age of 17 he became a truck driver and has been one ever since. Bobby Joe married Emily Morgan in New Caney, Texas on June 7, 1986. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and camping. He and his wife Emily enjoyed travelling to numerous states. Bobby Joe was a great husband, step-father, and grandfather. He was involved with numerous organizations in San Jacinto County including, San Jacinto Crime Stoppers, Boy Scouts, and an Election Judge for San Jacinto County. Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Colon Carter and Lois Morgan Carter; daughter, Deborah Jo Carter Ward; step-son, Donald A. Carley; brother, Colon B. Carter; sister-in-law, Joy K. Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Emily Carter of Shepherd, Texas; step-daughters, Tina Dannette Sanders and husband Keith of Crosby, Texas, and Cindy Y. Sapp of Cleveland, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and numerous friends. Graveside Service will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas at 2pm with Pastor Joe Scott officiating. If you would like to send flowers, please have the florist deliver to the cemetery on Friday.

