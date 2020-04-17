Dayton students earn high marks at FCCLA Leadership Conference

Twenty-five Dayton FCCLA students traveled to Galveston, Texas, on February 5-8, 2020, for the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Region IV Leadership Conference.

During the conference, Ruben Aguilar, Jr., served as the 2019-2020 Region IV Vice President of Service Learning and Marina Castillo served as the Vice President of Finance. Shelby Perry was inducted as the 2020-2021 Vice President of Competitive Events. The chapter had five teams qualify for the state conference in April. Those advancing to the State Leadership Conference are:

Culinary Math Management (Carolina Tinajero, Cherokee Johnson and Erik Medellin) received third place;

Nutrition and Wellness (Arely Vasquez, Nupur Purohit) received first place;

Sports Nutrition (Elizabeth Diaz, Geraldine Lopez) received fifth place;

Toys that Teach, Level 2 (Rebecca Chappa, Jireh Sagun) received third place;

Toys that Teach, Level 3 (Leilani Garcia, Daniel Portillo, Jessica Plascencia) received third place.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, the Texas FCCLA Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 2020 State Leadership Conference that was scheduled to take place in Dallas April 2-4, 2020. It was not an easy decision but one that they made in the interest of the health and safety of our members, advisors, volunteers, staff, and the communities in which we reside.

“State Texas FCCLA staff stepped it up the last few weeks to award winners for State events even though there would not be a State Competition in Dallas. They took the State’s Qualifiers Score Sheets for each event and determined winners. What an undertaking, but so for the kids. We (Dayton FCCLA) so appreciate State FCCLA doing this so all is not lost in this Pandemic,” according to a statement from the school district.

On Saturday, April 4, The State FCCLA Officers held a virtual awards ceremony. The chapter had two teams place in state competition.

Culinary Math Management (Erik Medellin, Cherokee Johnson and Carolina Tinajero) received fourth place. Nutrition and Wellness (Nurpur Purohit and Arely Vazquez) received fourth place.

The Dayton FCCLA chapter was also recognized as a Gold Chapter for our planning, program of work and accomplishments.

Ms. Debra Stephenson and Mrs. Sarah Thibodeaux are so proud of these students along with all our competitors and region officers for their accomplishments.

Marina Castillo is the 2019-2020 Region IV VP of Finance and Ruben Aguilar is the 2019-2020 Region IV VP of Service Learning. Both Dayton High School students did an outstanding job representing the school district.

Shelby Perry is the 2020-2021 Region IV VP of Competitive Events.

Arely Vasquez (left) and Nupor Purohit participated in Nutrition and Wellness at the FCCLA Region IV Leadership Conference in February.

Erik Medellin, Cherokee Johnson and Carolina Tinajero participated in Culinary Math Management at the FCCLA Region IV Leadership Conference in February 2020.

